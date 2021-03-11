Nagaland's NSUI stages protest against rising unemployment, offers free chai, pakora

Dimapur (Nagaland), Mar 10 (ANI): As a new concept of protest, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) protested against unemployment by offering free tea and pakora to passers-by at Super market on March 10. "Unemployment has become all-time high in 45 years. Many youths who were working in other cities have also lost their jobs following the COVID-19 outbreak and become jobless. This is not to demean the profession of tea/pakora sellers but Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this is also an employment," said Chopika, President, NSUI, Nagaland Unit. NSUI has been protesting with the theme "Naukari do ya degree wapas lo" (Give us jobs or take back our degrees).