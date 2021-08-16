Nagaland pol parties opt for all party govt to facilitate early solution to Naga pol issue

Kohima, Aug 16 (PTI) Nagaland parties Monday agreed to come together and form an all party government in the state to facilitate an early solution to the vexed Naga political issue (NPI) and to achieve an honorable and acceptable solution.

This is the second time that the north eastern state will have an all party government.

The first such government was seen in 2015 when eight opposition Congress MLAs merged with the then ruling Naga People's Front.

The decision on the formation of the Nagalanf United Government was taken unanimously by the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) partners – the Nationalist Democratic Progress Party (NDPP) and BJP and two Independent MLA’s which are supporting the PDA government. Modalities to include the principal opposition party the NPF in the proposed NUG government was also discussed and adopted unanimously, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Neiba Kronu said.

The resolution to form the NUG was signed by nine legislators including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton and Leader of the Opposition T R Zeliang besides the party presidents of NDPP, Chingwang Konyak, state BJP chief, Temjen Imna Along and NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu.

The NPI is a crucial issue which has been pending for decades and the parties have resolved to stand united to achieve a peaceful and amicable political solution, the resolution said.

“The parties to this resolution are political parties who contested the Nagaland State Assembly Election in the year 2018,” it stated.

In the 60-member House, the effective strength is presently 59 as one seat is vacant due to the death of a NDPP legislator recently.

At present the NDPP has 20 MLAs, BJP – 12, NPF – 25 and Independent – 2. The political parties said in the resolution that they have realized that efforts and sincerity of the lawmakers is crucial for bringing about a peaceful settlement to the Naga political issue and unity amongst them has to be paramount in order to expedite and achieve the common goal.

Story continues

The political parties in the five-point resolution maintained that they will aim at promoting the Naga peace talks with a positive approach in the greater interest of achieving peace and move forward under a positive environment that is conducive towards finding a political solution at the earliest time possible.

They also resolved to stand together for achieving the goal of an acceptable and honorable settlement and appealed to all Naga political groups to make serious efforts towards unity and reconciliation.

The Nagaland political parties also resolved to impress upon the Government of India and all the Naga negotiating parties to bring the issue to its logical conclusion at the earliest.

On July 19, the NPF legislature party had resolved to wholeheartedly support and contribute to the Parliamentary Committee on NPI. It had unanimously endorsed the concept of the all party government with PDA to facilitate the peaceful settlement and solution to the issue.

The NSCN(IM) has been engaged in dialogue with the Centre since 1997 and had signed the Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015.

The working committee of Naga National Political Groups, which comprise seven groups, have also held separate dialogues with the Centre since 2017 and had entered into 'Agreed Position' the same year.

Talks were said to have concluded on October 31, 2019, but the final solution is still pending with NSCN(IM) remaining firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution of the Naga people. PTI NBS KK KK KK