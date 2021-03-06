Nagaland: National Handloom Expo organised in Dimapur

Dimapur (Nagaland), March 6 (ANI): The National Handloom Expo (NHE) commenced on March 5 at Urban Haat in Dimapur. To promote weavers and handicrafts, National Handloom Expo is being organized by the Directorate of Handloom and Textiles, Government of Assam, sponsored by Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textile, Government of India. More than 40 stalls from the northeast states of Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur have been set up at the exhibition. The 14-day exhibition will culminate on March 18.