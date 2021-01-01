Nagaland Fires Spread to Manipur, Amit Shah Promises Assistance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, 1 January, promised the Manipur government “all the necessary assistance from the Home Ministry” to contain the threat of a wildfire in the Dzuko valley, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has confirmed.

Just received a call from Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji to assess and discuss the situation about the wildfire at Dzuko valley. Amit Shah Ji has assured all the necessary assistance from the Home Ministry to contain the situation at earliest.@PMOIndia — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 1, 2021

The wildfire broke out on Tuesday in the Nagaland side of the Dzuko range, but later spread to the Senapati district of Manipur sometime on Thursday. The Manipur government put in a request for the National Disaster Response Force as well as forces from the Army to assist firefighters in tackling the crisis.

On Thursday, 31 December, the Manipur CM had personally conducted an aerial survey of the valley, posting videos showing the extend of the damage, and promising to send more personnel to deal with the fire.

Taking serious view of the wildfire at Dzuko valley, having a personal arial survey of the situation, sending more personnel to the spot and seeking help from concerned authorities to stop the spread of the fire and save the deep forest portion of the valley. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/WK9IVunX87 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 31, 2020

The wildfire at Dzuko valley is very alarming now and this needs immediate attention before it spreads towards Mt. Iso. The Fire service, Forest official and volunteers are reaching the site. Also requesting the NDRF to assist us to contain the situation. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/a7BJdwfPU1 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 31, 2020

News 18 reports that forest department personnel, firefighters, police and volunteers from the Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) have been trying to douse the fires since Thursday. They also note that Nagaland governor N Ravi had visited the other side of the Dzuko Valley on Wednesday.

