Nagaland to come out with sports policy: CM Rio

Dimapur, Oct 13 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday said his government will come out with a sports policy wherein various sporting disciplines suitable to the state youth will be identified and promoted.

"Even though Nagaland is second senior-most state after Assam in the North-East, the Nagaland Olympic Association could get affiliated to the Indian Olympic Association in 2004, 41 years after the statehood," Rio said.

He recalled that it was Dr T. Ao, a renowned Naga, who captained Indian football team in the 1948.

Rio was speaking at the closing function of the NE-Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship organized by the Nagaland Badminton Association (NBA) at the Dimapur District Badminton Association indoor stadium at Dimapur, the main commercial district of Nagaland.

"For the first time we participated in the 33rd National Games held in February 2007 at Guwahati, Assam. Nagaland won 11 medals including 1 gold, but in subsequent years, our performance has declined," the Chief Minister rued.

Highlighting the fact that the northeastern region has huge talents and potential, Rio said that there is a lack in adequate infrastructure and training facilities due to which the potential of the youth could not be explored fully.

"Sports brings people together and so we should learn from one another and help each other so that we can build a good image. We should make the state, the North-East and India proud," he added.

NBA President, L. Kire said that sportspersons of the North-East have high expectations that Badminton will be promoted vigorously under Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the president of Badminton Association of India.

Touching on the lack of sports infrastructure and facilities in Nagaland, Kire said the Nagaland government had already submitted a proposal to the Union Sports Ministry for an 8-court indoor badminton stadium which is under active consideration.

He said Chief Minister Rio has taken the initiative to request Union Sports Minister and was hopeful that with the combined support of the leaders, the project will materialize soon.

