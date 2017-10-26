Nagaland: 7th Horsepower Challenge unveils adventure tourism potentials

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], October 26 (ANI): Adventure sports lovers and racers across the country were seen rushing in large numbers, as they geared up to compete in the most thrilling sports of horsepower challenge.

The three-day long challenge had been organised under the aegis of Nagaland Adventure Club with an aim to open more avenues for youngsters and promote adventure sports tourism in the state.

As many as 135 participants from various parts of the country, including north eastern states, took part in the competition.

Speaking to ANI, Nagaland Adventure Club Secretary, Akhum said, "The scope for the upcoming drivers and riders here in Nagaland is very thin because of the sponsors which we don't get usually because there is no company as such in Nagaland. A permanent track is required for riders and drivers of Nagaland and as such the NAC has approached the state government two years back. It's still in the process; we have gone for a survey in Kohima so I hopefully feel and urge the government to do something and to have a proper track for the riders and drivers so that they can participate in the national and international level".

The event saw participants competing in various sub-categories of Autocross (four wheelers) such as 1000 cc (below) beginners, 1000 cc (below) open, 1000 cc to 1300cc and SUVs. It is worth mentioning that for first time ever, a total of five female drivers took part in the event competing equally with their male counterparts.

Meanwhile, Narola, a participant told ANI, "This is for the first time I am trying for the two wheels and it's been nearly three years for me since I started riding. I thought of competing with female category riders but there were no one from northeast and from Nagaland it's only me and there are my friends from Assam so we were told to compete with the boys. It was a tough competition though I really enjoyed a lot. This is my first experience and wants to try more in coming future".

In the motocross event, a total of 55 participants registered to compete in expert, novice, beginner and local categories.

It was overall a thrilling experience for the participants who got to experience the autocross event of this magnitude in Nagaland, where there is no proper and permanent racing track.

The winners of different categories belonging from different states such as Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Kerala were conferred with prize money and a trophy.

Organizing such event will encourage and motivate more youngsters to take up such sport and produce and nurture more racers from the region to take part in national and international championships. (ANI)