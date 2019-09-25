Naga Students Federation demonstrates in Delhi over several demands

The Naga Students Federation (NSF) demonstrated in the national capital on September 25 over several demand. The rally was taken out under the theme-'Implement the Principles of Framework Agreement'. Protest comes amid series of talks between Centre and NSCN-IM. The protest was organised by NSF in collaboration with Naga Student Union Daily (NSUD). They began their protest from Mandi House. Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers to control the law and order situation. While speaking to ANI, one of the protestor said, "Our demand is that in the final solution of Nagas the principle of framework that has been signed between the Government of India and the Naga negotiators should be the guiding principle for the final solution of us." They conveyed a message of 'Respect The Naga National Rights' through protest.