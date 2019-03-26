NAG urges SBI for early dues payment to Jet staff

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) National Aviators Guild (NAG) General Secretary Captain Tej Sood on Tuesday requested State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar to ensure that Jet Airways' employees get their pending salaries at the earliest.

"It is our humble request to you to alleviate some of the hardships that we and the AMEs have been facing by ensuring that the Jet Airways management does not further delay the release of pending salaries and clears dues at the earliest," Sood said in a letter to the SBI chairman.

Thanking Kumar for the SBI-led resolution plan aimed at putting Jet Airways on the road to recovery, Sood said the NAG, pilot body representing about 1,100 Jet Airways pilots, is committed to ensuring continuity and success of the airline.

"Our members have come together and stood as a rock at a time when the airline was passing through its worst phase," Sood said.

Sood said Kumar's words on a TV channel praising pilots for their loyalty and dedication and assuring them and the fellow AMEs that their efforts will not go waste despite severe financial difficulties were deeply appreciated by the entire community.

The aviators guild also sought a meeting between their representatives and the SBI Chairman to get an idea about the recovery road map. "This will help us rebuild confidence among pilots and reassure them that the uncertainty is behind us," Sood said in his letter.

The NAG is the sole representative of the pilots of Jet Airways. Sood assured continued support from the employees and other stakeholders.

