Nadda visits Ahmedabad ahead of local body polls in Gujarat

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani welcoming BJP president JP Nadda on Ahmedabad airport (Photo/ANI)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party National (BJP) president JP Nadda chaired the meeting of the Gujarat unit of the party in Ahmedabad here on Monday.

"Addressed the mass meeting of senior BJP office-bearers, MPs, MLAs, district presidents, and prominent workers of Gujarat BJP," Nadda wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, the BJP chief reached Ahmedabad, where he was received by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the airport.

"I am overwhelmed by the immense affection received by Gujarat BJP's senior leadership and workers in Ahmedabad, Gujarat," the party national president had tweeted then.

Notably, the state was scheduled to have local body polls last year in November 2020 but was postponed by three months in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elections are due on six municipal corporations, 55 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka pachayats. (ANI)