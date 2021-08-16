Nadda, Tripura CM discuss Cabinet reshuffle, strengthening organisation, possible alliance ahead of 2023 Assembly polls

BJP national president JP Nadda and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to put its house in order in Tripura. The Biplab Deb government and party's state unit is expected to accommodate new faces in an expansion soon.

The move comes after Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb met BJP National President JP Nadda last week in the national capital.

According to sources, during the meeting, Nadda had asked Deb to concentrate on strengthening the party in the state and not cede space to the opposition.

Sources stated that this directive came after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee's tour to the state.

Sources stated that apart from issues like reshuffle in the organization, talks of probable alliance with Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) chief Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman was also discussed.

"However, everything is decided when elections come. For six months, all focus is to have better coordination and strengthening the organisation in the state," sources said.

In the meeting, the leaders discussed a range of issues from alliances, probable alliances, organisational reshuffle and cabinet expansion apart from TMC's activities in the state.

"There are issues that need to be resolved to keep organization strengthened especially when outsiders are trying to create unrest in the state. We also need to look at possible alliances that can be our long term partners. Also, there is an issue of cabinet expansion at hand," said a source.

At present, BJP is in alliance with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). IPFT had made rounds to the national capital months ago to iron out differences in the alliances and demand jobs for tribals to strengthen the vote bank. IPFT is also demanding more berths in the cabinet.

Senior leaders in the party believe that IPFT position has weakened after it lost elections of Autonomous District Council elections. It was Barman who secured the maximum number of seats but lacks government support to fulfill promises he made to tribals during elections.

Amid the issues discussed, leaders too glanced over the fact that TMC is making desperate attempts to make inroads in the state, sources stated.

"TMC doesn't have a base in Tripura. BJP is still strong. We just need to have a better grip on the state," added the source.

This meeting that took place assumes significance today in the light of the fact that Sushmita Dev, former Congress MP has resigned from her party. There are talks in the party, both BJP and Congres, circles of her being inducted in TMC and to be given some responsibility in Tripura.

"Her father had won from Tripura West parliamentary constituency. However, how much this would mean if Dev joins TMC to be active in Tripura is yet to be seen," said a senior party leader.

The 60 member Tripura Assembly is scheduled for polls in 2023. (ANI)