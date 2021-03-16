Nadda Reminds Mamata of Her Promise Of Quitting Politics If Batla House Encounter Was Proved True

Amid ‘appeasement’ politics of West Bengal Chief Minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday asked Mamata Banerjee to step down for terming the ‘Batla House’ incident as a ‘fake encounter’.

While addressing a public meeting in Kotulpur in Bankura district in West Bengal, Nadda said, “Mamata ji is indulged in appeasement politics to retain her chair in Bengal. It is shameful that she termed the ‘Batla House incident’ as a fake encounter. Thirteen-years ago she had said that she will quit politics if it turns out to be true. The court has now sentenced death penalty to a terrorist Ariz Khan. I want to ask Mamata ji now, when are you retiring from politics?”

Batla House encounter took place on September 19, 2008 after a seven-member Delhi Police team led by Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma encountered Indian Mujahideen commander Atif Amin, Ariz Khan and his companions in their rented address at L-18, Batla House.

Intensifying his attack on Mamata, Nadda said, “Mamata ji’s government hurt the Hindu community in Bengal and now for vote bank politics and fearing of losing chair, she is now trying to appease Hindus through ‘Chandipath’ (ancient mantra to worship Goddess).”

He said, “Mamata ji’s initiative to restrict Durga Puja idol immersion for the Muharram procession not only exposed her appeasement politics but also exposed her low politics to retain power. Similarly, she is also not allowing people to celebrate Saraswati Puja in Bengal. This is not only unfortunate but also shameful.”

“She lifted lockdown on August 31, 2020 (Eid) to appease one sections of society and on other hand, she announced lockdown on September 5 (launch the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020). I don’t have any problem in celebrating Eid but why strict lockdown was enforced on August 5. No one can save Mamata this time as people have realised that she is only concerned about her chair and nothing else,” he added.

Story continues

Accusing Mamata Banerjee for running a ‘corrupt’ and ‘anarchist’ government, he said, “West Bengal has always been a land of culture. It has been the land of the revolution for India’s freedom struggle. It is unfortunate to see an environment of anarchy in Bengal. Therefore, BJP workers have come here to connect with our Bengali brothers and sisters to re-establish the identity of Bengal.”

Referring to the SC, ST and OBC community, he said, “They were ignored by the ruling TMC. But today, I would like to promise you that we will fulfill your aspirations. We will give caste certificates to SC, ST, and OBC communities like ‘Nashya community’ in Bengal after forming the government.”

On the central government scheme, he said, “Bengal is deprived of ‘Ayushman Bharat’ because Mamata Banerjee is not implementing it here. Several people across India have availed free surgeries under Ayushman Bharat. But I am sorry to say that the scheme has not been implemented in Bengal.”

He claimed BJP will come to power in 2021 Bengal polls with more than 200 seats. “I would like to request the people of Bengal to give us five years and we will give you a Sonar Bangla,” Nadda said.