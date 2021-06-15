Nadda meets Nishad party chief ahead of 2022 UP polls (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Ahead of upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday held a meeting with Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) chief Sanjay Nishad and his son Praveen Nishad, currently a BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar.

"Met Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad and Lok Sabha MP Praveen Nishad today," tweeted Nadda after the meeting.

Reportedly, the Uttar Pradesh regional party leader Nishad also met Home Minister Amit Shah a few days ago.

Nishad's son Praveen Nishad is currently had joined the BJP in April 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Nishad party had then forged an alliance with the BJP and supported the national party in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Praveen Nishad had defeated the BJP candidate from Gorakhpur, the home turf of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in the 2018 Lok Sabha by-elections.

With elections due in Uttar Pradesh next year, the BJP is making efforts to strengthen the organisation.

Former Congress leader Jitin Prasada also joined BJP on June 9, ahead of the polls. (ANI)