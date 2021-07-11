Nadda to meet BJP national secretaries at 3 pm today

BJP national President JP Nadda [File Photo/ANI]

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): BJP President JP Nadda will hold a meeting with national secretaries at the party office at 3 pm here on Sunday, informed sources.

According to sources, the BJP chief is also expected to visit Goa for two days from July 12 for an organisational meeting.

Elections in Goa are due to be held in 2022 to elect the 40 member-state Assembly. The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire on March 15, 2022. (ANI)