Nadda to chair UP BJP Working Committee meeting today, party to prepare road map for state assembly elections

BJP National President JP Nadda. (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election scheduled for next year, Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will hold a crucial meeting with members of the Uttar Pradesh BJP Working Committee in New Delhi on Friday.

The meeting being held through video conference will begin at 11 am.

Apart from Nadda, BJP General Secretary Arun Singh, Union Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, and Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey will attend the meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr Dinesh Sharma, BJP state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, and Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh will also be present at the virtual meeting.

Over 600 members of state BJP, including state General Secretary Sunil Bansal, state Vice-President AK Sharma, former BJP presidents for UP unit Vinay Katiyar, Dr Laxmikant Bajpai, and Ramakant Tripathi will also attend the meet.

Among others who will take part in the meeting include 100 members of the working committee, including the president of Mahila Morcha Yuva Morcha, Kisan Morcha and district presidents.

During the meeting, the organisational works will be reviewed and a road map for the Uttar Pradesh election will be chalked out.

According to the spokesperson of the BJP Uttar Pradesh unit Rakesh Tripathi, there will be four sessions of the meetings. The first session will include the inauguration by Nadda and meetings will end with the fourth and last concluding session.

In the second session, the political situation of Uttar Pradesh will be discussed while the party will deliberate on upcoming programmes in the organisation in the third session.

"In the meeting, there will be a discussion about the strategies for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in which the government's programmes, achievements of the government, and measures for better performance will be discussed," Tripathi told ANI.

He further said that the president of the district unit of the party will also be attending the meeting and they will be giving their suggestions regarding the programmes at the party.

"The meeting of the working committee is held every in six months, in which the programmes of the organisation will be reviewed. We will plan the upcoming party programmes. It is our routine practice," he added. (ANI)