Nadda announces BJP's new team: Tejasvi Surya as Yuva Morcha Chief, Mukul Roy as national vice president

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday announced the names of the party's new national office-bearers.

Dr Raman Singh, Mukul Roy, Annapurna Devi, Baijyant Jay Panda are among those appointed as national vice presidents of the party.

While Tejasvi Surya, an MP from Karnataka, has been appointed as Yuva Morcha President and Rajkumar Chahar as Kisan Morcha President.

Bhupendra Yadav, Kailash Vijayvargiya, CT Ravi are among those appointed as national general secretary of the party.

The reorganisation comes ahead of the crucial Bihar assembly elections. (ANI)

