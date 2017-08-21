Nadal tops ATP rankings for first time in 3 years

Madrid, Aug 21 (IANS) Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has regained the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings for the first time since July 2014, the ATP said on Monday.

The 31-year-old was set to take over the ATP top position from Britain's Andy Murray this week, regardless of his performance at the Cincinnati Masters, reports Efe.

Nadal on Friday lost 2-6, 5-7 to Australia's Nick Kyrgios at the quarterfinal stage in Ohio. Murray, who was out of action because of a hip injury, drops to second spot with 7,150 points.

Switzerland's Roger Federer remained in third place after he withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters with a back injury.

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov jumped to the ninth spot after he won the Cincinnati final against Kyrgios, who climbed to 18th place.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,645 points

2. Andy Murray (United Kingdom) 7,150

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7,145

4. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 5,690

5. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 5,325

6. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,470

7. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,155

8. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,030

9. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,710

10. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,195.

--IANS

gau/mr