Nadal stays top in unchanged ATP rankings

Johannesburg [South Africa], Oct 3 (ANI):16-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal continues to remain at the top as the latest men's world top 10 rankings remained unchanged.

The Spanish tennis maestro, who will be up against France's Lucas Pouille in the opening match of the China Open, is currently standing with 9, 465 points and maintains a comfortable lead of 1,960 over Roger Federer.

British tennis maestro Andy Murray holds on to the third place ahead of Germany's Alexander Zverev, Coatian player Marin Cilic and Serbian star Novak Djokovic,Sport24 reported.

Meanwhile, David Goffin of Belgium moved up to 11th spot after clinching the Shenzen Open title following a 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3 victory over Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov in the finals.

The current ATP top 10 are

1. Rafael Nadal

2. Roger Federer

3. Andy Murray

4. Alexander Zverev

5. Marin Cilic

6. Novak Djokovic

7. Dominic Thiem

8. Grigor Dimitrov

9. Stan Wawrinka

10. Pablo Carreno Busta. (ANI)