Nadal overcomes Isner, faces Dimitrov in China Open semis

Beijing, Oct 6 (IANS) Rafael Nadal survived the powerful serves of John Isner on Friday and advanced to the China Open semi-finals with a 6-4, 7-6(0) victory in a tennis match that lasted one hour and 44 minutes.

Nadal got his revenge after losing to Isner in the Laver Cup, this time using his opponent's faults and handling his power serves, reports Efe.

The World No.1 was able to take the first set after breaking the American's serve and leading 5-4, successfully finishing 6-4 with his serve.

In the second set, the two players stayed 6-6 for a while until a tiebreaker in which Isner's performance declined and the Spaniard took his chance and won the match.

Nadal is set to play the semi-final against Grigor Dimitrov, World No.8, who on Friday eliminated Roberto Bautista 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-2 in a tough duel.

