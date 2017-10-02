Nadal, Muguruza Continue to Top Rankings

Madrid: Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday. Nadal, 16-time Grand Slam champion, led the standings ahead of Switzerland's Roger Federer, while Britain's Andy Murray came in third, reports Efe news agency. There were no changes in this week's rankings, as German Alexander Zverev held the fourth position, followed by Croatian Marin Cilic and Serbian Novak Djokovic, respectively.

On the other hand, Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Monday for a fourth straight week, while Latvian Jelena Ostapenko jumped two spots. Muguruza topped the rankings, followed by Romanian Simona Halep and Ukrainian Elina Svitolina. Czech Karolina Pliskova came in fourth, ahead of fifth-placed American Venus Williams. Ostapenko went up two places from the 10th position to the eighth after reaching the Wuhan Open semifinals. Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova dropped to the ninth position, while Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova went down to the 10th spot.