Nadal marches into second round of Rogers Cup

Toronto [Canada], August 10 (ANI): Fifteen-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal's bid to regain top spot started off on a winning note as he eased past Borna Coric of Croatia in straight sets in the opening round of the Rogers Cup here on Thursday.

Nadal looked dominant throughout the match as he hammered his Croatian opponent 6-1, 6-2 in a one-sided opening round clash that lasted for one hour and 11 minutes.

The Spanish maestro, who is back in the hunt for the No. 1 ranking after winning his 10th French Open title this year, will now lock horns with Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov.

In another men's singles clash, 19-time grand slam champion Roger Federer trounced Canadian Peter Polansky 6-2, 6-1 in an encounter that lasted for just 53 minutes.

Federer, who has had a great season so far having clinched by two Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, played his first match of the hard-court season that leads to the U.S. Open.

Meanwhile, Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios defeated Italy's Paolo Lorenzi 6-2, 6-3 to reach the next round. (ANI)