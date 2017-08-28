Nadal to head into US Open as World No.1

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 28 (ANI): 15-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will head into the US Open as world number one after topping the latest ATP rankings unveiled on Monday.

Two weeks ago, the Spaniard returned to the top of the rankings for his fourth stint at the pinnacle of men's professional tennis, almost nine years to the day since he first became No. 1, Sport24 reported.

Nadal, who has already spent 141 total weeks at numero uno spot, replaces Andy Murray, who had held the top spot for 41 weeks since November 7, 2016.

The 31-year-old, who is bidding to clinch his second Grand Slam of the season in New York after his success at the Roland Garros, is currently standing with 7, 645 points and maintaining a lead of 495 points over second-placed Murray.

The top 10 continued to remain unchanged, with Nadal's long-time rival and 19-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer standing at the third spot.

The ATP top 10 are:

1. Rafael Nadal

2. Andy Murray

3. Roger Federer

4. Stan Wawrinka

5. Novak Djokovic

6. Alexander Zverev

7. Marin Cilic

8. Dominic Thiem

9. Grigor Dimitrov

10. Kei Nishikori. (ANI)