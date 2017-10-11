Nadal, Federer to begin Shanghai Open campaign today

Shanghai [China], Oct 11 (ANI): World number one Rafael Nadal will aim to begin his Shanghai Masters campaign on a winning note when he takes on America's Jared Donaldson in the men's singles event later today.

Coming on the back of China Open triumph, the Spanish maestro will aim to continue his winning streak heading into the last-32 round.

Last week, Nadal had extended his winning run to 12 straight after defeating Australia's Nick Kyrgios 6-2, 6-1 in what turned out to be a one-sided summit clash in Beijing.

Victory in Beijing gives Nadal his 75th career crown, moving to within two titles of John McEnroe for fourth on the Open Era list.

It was his second triumph in the Chinese capital, having previously defeated Guillermo Coria for the 2005 trophy.

Meanwhile, Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer will also kick start his campaign when he cross swords with Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

Federer currently has 93 career titles, and needs just one more to equal Ivan Lendl for second place among the men.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion won the Australian Open and Wimbledon title this year while Nadal picked up the other two Grand Slams in the French Open and US Open.(ANI)