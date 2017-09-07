Nadal to face del Potro in US Open semis

New York [US], Sept. 7 (ANI): Continuing on with his winning streak, World No. 1 Rafal Nadal booked his place in the semi-finals of ongoing U.S. Open after registering a straight-sets victory against Russia's Andrey Rublev on Wednesday evening.

Nadal defeated Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in what turned out to be a one-sided contest lasting one hour and 37 minutes.

"I think I have been improving during the whole event, and I have been doing step forward match by match, and now is the moment to do it, another step forward, a little bit higher is possible, too," said Nadal after the match.

"So I think I have the attitude to try to make that happen. I am excited about the semifinals. I know I am going to have a very tough opponent in front, and I need to play my best," he added.

The 31-year-old has reached his 26th Grand Slam semifinal and will now look forward to grab his third US Open crown and maintain his grip on the top spot.

The Spaniard will now meet the 24th seeded Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina--- who defeated 19-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer---in the last-four match which is scheduled for Friday.

Del Potro came out with a vintage display of power tennis and defeated Federer 7-5, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4, to advance to the semifinals at the Flushing Meadows for the first time since winning the title in 2009, when he defeated the Swiss maestro in a classic five-set final. (ANI)