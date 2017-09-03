Nadal eases past Mayer to progress at Flushing Meadows

New York [USA], September 3 (ANI): World No.1 Rafael Nadal overcame stubborn resistance from Leonardo Mayer of Argentina to progress through to the fourth round of the US Open on Saturday.

Nadal, who lost the first set, eventually fought back to win 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 6-1 6-4 the match that lasted for three hours and 16 minutes.

For a set-and-a-half, Nadal, the top seed, failed to capitalize on 13 break-point opportunities.

But the Spaniard found his range as the second set commenced, eventually scoring his first break of the match on his 14th opportunity and drawing level with a rifled forehand pass.

"It was a slow start of converting break points and when you have that many break points, you created the opportunities, more than usual," said Nadal.

"You need matches like this. Then now I have the opportunity to compete again, to try to do it well. I am in the second week. That's the important thing. I already won three matches in a row. That's important news for me," he added.

The 15-time Grand Slam Champion, who owns a tour-leading 52 match wins this year, will look to reach the quarter-finals in New York for the first time since 2013 when he faces Alexandr Dolgopolov. (ANI)