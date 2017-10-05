Nadal eases into China Open quarters

Beijing, Oct 5 (IANS) Spanish World No.1 Rafael Nadal knocked out Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-3, 6-3 here on Thursday to advance to the quarter-finals of the China Open.

The 31-year-old broke Khachanov in the fourth game and raced to 4-1 lead to take control of the court in the first set, reports Xinhua news agency.

Nadal, who won his third US Open title last month, maintained his momentum in the second set to seal the victory.

"I'm happy about the match today. I think I played a solid match," said Nadal, who will face American big server John Isner in the quarter-finals on Friday.

"Tomorrow will be a tough one against Isner. It's going to be a big one and big test for me.

"I have to play my best to have my chances. If not, probably I will not have chances tomorrow," Nadal added.

