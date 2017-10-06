Nadal cruises to China Open semis

Beijing [China], Oct 6 (ANI): World number one Rafael Nadal progressed through to the semi-finals of the China Open after dismantling sixth-seeded American John Isner in straight sets in the men's singles event here on Friday.

The Spanish tennis maestro, who is bidding to win his second China Open title, knocked out Isner 6-4, 7-6(0) in a one-sided quarter-final clash.

Nadal first broke Isner's serve at 5-4 in the opening set, before he rebounded strongly to recover from 15/40 in the second game of the second set and eventually sweeping through the tie-break.

The top-seed will now lock horns with Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria to book his place in the summit showdown of the tournament. Nadal currently leads Dimitrov 8-1 in their ATP Head-to-Head series.

Meanwhile, Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios will also aim to reach the semi-finals when he takes on Steve Darcis of Belgium in his quarter-final clash later today.

In the women's singles event, second-seed Simona Halep also made it to the semi-finals after clinching an easy 6-2, 6-1 win over Daria Kasatkina of Russia in their last-eight clash. (ANI)