Nadal cruises into China Open finals

Beijing [China], Oct. 7 (ANI): World number one Rafael Nadal stormed into the finals of the China Open after brushing aside Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in their men's singles clash here on Saturday.

After comfortably winning the first set, the Spanish tennis maestro, who is bidding to win his second China Open title, went down in the second before he rebounded strongly to register a 6-3, 4-6, 6- 1 win over Dimitrov in a thrilling semi-final clash that lasted two hours and 16 minutes.

It was Nadal's 60th victory of the season while he also reached his 110th final of his career and fourth at the China Open.

Nadal, who is seeking to lift the trophy in the Chinese capital for the first time in 12 years, will now cross swords with either Alexander Zverev or Nick Kyrgios in the summit showdown. (ANI)