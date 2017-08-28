Nadal continues to top ATP rankings for 2nd consecutive week

Madrid, Aug 28 (IANS) For the second week in a row, Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal continued to top the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings released on Monday, as the US Open kicks off in New York.

The 31-year-old Spaniard climbed to the number one spot last week for the first time since July 2014. The rankings did not witness any changes this week, with Britain's Andy Murray and Switzerland's Roger Federer remaining second and third, respectively, reports Efe.

Murray is out of the US Open due to a hip injury, which means Federer looks to be the biggest threat to Nadal's top spot.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,645 points

2. Andy Murray (United Kingdom) 7,150

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7,145

4. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 5,690

5. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 5,325

6. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,470

7. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,155

8. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,030

9. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,710

10. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,195.

