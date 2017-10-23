Nadal continues at top of ATP rankings

Madrid, Oct 23 (IANS) Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) singles rankings released on Monday.

Nadal, 16-time Grand Slam champion, maintained the top spot, ahead of Switzerland's Roger Federer, reports Efe.

There were no changes in this week's standings as Britain's Andy Murray came in third, followed by fourth-placed Marin Cilic of Croatia. Germany's Alexander Zverev was in fifth place.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 10,465 points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 8,505

3. Andy Murray (UK) 5,290

4. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,505

5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,400

6. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,935

7. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 3,765

8. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,650

9. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 3,450

10. David Goffin (Belgium) 2,840.

--IANS

pur/mr