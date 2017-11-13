Nadal continues to lead ATP rankings

Madrid, Nov 13 (IANS) Spain's Rafael Nadal continued to hold the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world single rankings released on Monday, with 10,645 points, surpassing runner-up Roger Federer of Switzerland.

Germany's Alexander Zverev came third with 4,410 points, followed by Dominic Thiem of Austria, reports Efe.

American Jack Sock, who earned the Paris Masters title last week, stayed in the ninth spot, ahead of Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 10,645 points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 9,005

3. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,410

4. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,815

5. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 3,805

6. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,650

7. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 3,150

8. David Goffin (Belgium) 2,975

9. Jack Sock (US) 2,765

10. Pablo Carreño Busta (Spain) 2,615.

