Nadal continues to lead ATP rankings

Madrid, Oct 2 (IANS) Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday.

Nadal, 16-time Grand Slam champion, led the standings ahead of Switzerland's Roger Federer, while Britain's Andy Murray came in third, reports Efe news agency.

There were no changes in this week's rankings, as German Alexander Zverev held the fourth position, followed by Croatian Marin Cilic and Serbian Novak Djokovic, respectively.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,465 points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7,505

3. Andy Murray (United Kingdom) 6,790

4. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,310

5. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,155

6. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 4,125

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,925

8. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,575

9. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 3,540

10. Pablo Carreño Busta (Spain) 2,855.

--IANS

sam/vm