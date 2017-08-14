Nadal to become World No. 1 as Federer pulls out of Cincinnati

Cincinnati [USA], August 15 (ANI): Swiss maestro Roger Federer has withdrawn from this week's ATP Cincinnati Masters tournament, thus paving way for 15-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal to climb to number one spot in ATP Rankings for the first time since July 2014.

Federer, who lost to Alexander Zverev in the finals of Montreal Masters, said on Monday that a back injury will force him to miss the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 tournament.

"I am very sorry to pull out of the Western & Southern Open as I always enjoy playing here," said Federer.

"Cincinnati has some of the best fans in the world and I am sorry I will miss them. Unfortunately, I tweaked my back in Montreal and I need to rest this week," he added.

Nadal will overtake Britain's top-ranked Andy Murray, who withdrew from Montreal and Cincinnati with a hip injury.

The 31-year-old has won four tournaments this year, including historic 10th titles at Roland Garros, Monte-Carlo and Barcelona. He has also reached three other finals, including the Australian Open and Miami.

Federer, however, could yet move into the world number one spot at the US Open which begins August 28 in New York. (ANI)