Nadal admits knee is not 100 per cent fit

Paris, Nov 3 (IANS) Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, who reached the Paris Masters quarter-finals after beating Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas, admitted that his right knee was not 100 per cent.

Nadal on Thursday said that he would compete in the upcoming ATP World Finals in London if nothing went wrong, reports Efe.

"It's obvious my knee is not 100 percent fit. If not, I wouldn't have asked the trainer to tape it," Nadal said.

The World No.1 said the objective of the strapping was to support the kneecap but did not give more details.

"Even if I withdraw tomorrow, it does not mean that I would be 100 percent fit in London," he added, insisting that if nothing went wrong he would play in less than two weeks in London.

