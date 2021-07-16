NABARD releases notification for 162 vacancies; check details at nabard.org

The recruitment advertisement for Assistant Managers and Managers on Grade A and B posts has been released by the National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD). The application process is going to start on Saturday, 17 July. Those interested in applying for the vacancies can visit the official website https://www.nabard.org/ and apply for the same.

As many as 162 Assistant Managers and Managers posts have been advertised by NABARD. The application process is going to end on 7 August. There are 148 posts for Assistant Manager (Rural Development Banking Service) and 5 Assistant Manager in Grade 'A' (Rajbhasha Service). Assistant Manager in Grade 'A' (Protocal & Security Service) has 2 vacancies and Manager in Grade 'B' (Rural)(Development Banking Service) has 7 posts vacant.

The minimum age for applying to the recruitment is 21 years and the maximum age of the candidate should be 30 years.

The minimum eligibility criteria for Assistant Manager (Grade A) is that candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree in any subject from any recognized University/ institute. They should have a minimum score of 60 percent while candidates belonging to the SC/ST/ PWD categories are 55 percent. Candidates with a postgraduate degree should have a minimum of 55 percent marks while SC/ST/PWD applicants should have 50 percent in aggregate from a recognized university.

Reportedly, the selection for these vacancies will be done in three stages. There will be preliminary and main exams along with an interview.

Almost two weeks ago, NABARD Nabcons released a recruitment notification for 86 vacancies for the post of senior and middle-level Consultants.

