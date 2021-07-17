NABARD Notification 2021 for 155 Manager, Assistant Manager Posts Applications Begin

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) on July 15 issued a recruitment notification for Assistant Managers and Managers on Grade A and B posts. As per the information provided by the NABARD, there are 155 assistant managers and seven managers vacancies. Interested applicants can apply for the above posts starting from July 17 to August 7.

Online registration for the vacancies posted by NABARD starts today (July 17), and the last date to apply online is August 7. After filing the application, candidates can also edit the information, if required. It is important to note that the last date to edit any application detail is August 7.

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Education: For the post of assistant manager grade A (general), the candidate should have a bachelors’s degree in any stream with 50 per cent marks. Bachelor’s degree in Hindi with English as a mains subject with 50 per cent marks is asked for assistant manager grade A (Rajbhasha service). Applicants who will apply for assistant manager grade A (protocol & SS), NABARD need to have a Bachelor’s Degree with five years service in Army/Navy/Air Force.

Age: Candidates whose age is between 21 years or above and 30 years or below can apply for the Assistant Manager vacancies. However, the maximum age to apply for Manager’s post is 35 years.

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

There are 148 vacancies for the Assistant Manager’s post at Rural Development Banking Service. Along with this, there are five openings for Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (Rajbhasha Service) and two opening for Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (Protocol & Security Service).

For the post of Manager in Grade B in Development Banking Service (rural), there are 7 vacancies.

NABARD Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Here is a step by step guide to apply for the openings of NABARD Manager, Assistant Manager Grade A, B 2021 –

Step 1: Open the NABARD website and click on the form

Step 2: Fill in your basic details and upload the documents, which will include your photo, signature, ID proof, and required documents

Step 3: Preview your application form before submitting it

Step 4: Make the payment of the fee to complete the application process

Step 5: For further processes and future references, take a printout of the form you have submitted

If the candidate is aiming to apply for a Grade B Manager post, they should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any Stream with 60% marks or a Master’s Degree in any Stream with 55% marks.

