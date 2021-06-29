NABARD Nabcons recruitment 2021: Apply online for 86 vacancies by 10 July; check details here

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)-owned subsidiary NABARD Consultancy Services (Nabcons) has released the notification for the recruitment of senior and middle-level Consultants as well as for field enumerators. The notification for NABARD Nabcons recruitment 2021, which is being held for as many as 86 posts, was released on 26 June.

The application process for the NABCONS recruitment 2021 started from Saturday, 26 June, and will end on Saturday, 10 July.

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the form link for their preferred job role.

Click here for senior-level consultant, here for middle-Level Consultant and on this link for the post of enumerator. Aspirants should enter their details in the Google form and then click on submit to apply.

Eligibility criteria:

Age limit

For all three positions, the minimum age requirement as on 1 June is 24 years. For enumerators, the maximum age allowed for the aspirants is 45 years, while for senior and middle-level consultants.the maximum age limit is 65 years.

Educational qualifications

While senior and middle-level consultants are required to have a graduate or postgraduate degree in Agriculture or allied subjects, the enumerators should have graduated from a recognised university.

Remuneration:

The monthly remuneration for senior-level consultants is going to be from Rs 51,000 to 60,000 while middle-level consultants will be paid Rs 41,000 to 50,000 per month. The salary range for enumerators is Rs 20,000 to 25,000. The remuneration will be decided on the basis of experience, educational qualification and overall suitability.

The vacancies for the NABCONS recruitment 2021 are spread out in 25 states. The senior-level consultant positions are available at NABCONS head office in Mumbai. There are two senior consultant posts on offer, 21 vacancies for middle-level consultant and 63 for enumerators.

Selection Process

On the basis of the application, NABCONS will call candidates for interviews. Shortlisted candidates will receive call letters from the company. They would have to appear for the interview based on the location mentioned in the call letter.

