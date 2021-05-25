Your N95 Mask, PPE Kit, May be Unsafe: Top Quality Control Expert

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic has hit us, the markets are flooded with protective health gear such as masks, PPE kits, gloves, face shields, etc. But do these health wearables undergo proper quality checks in India before they are sold in the market? Are manufacturers of protective health gear penalised for selling sub-standard masks or PPE kits? The Quint spoke to Anil Jauhri, former CEO of the National Accreditation Board For Certification Bodies (NABCB) and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), to answer these questions.