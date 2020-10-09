Mysuru Dasara 2020 Celebrations: Karnataka Govt Issues Recommendations of Technical Advisory Committee, Asks Organisers to Make Celebrations Virtual For Public

The Department of Health and Family Welfare of Karnataka on Friday issued Technical Advisory Committee recommendations for conducting Dasara 2020 in Mysuru. The guidelines were issued in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The government asked the organisers to make Dasara 2020 celebrations virtual for the public.

The Dasara 2020 celebrations will be held in Mysuru from October 17 to 36. The opening ceremony on October 26 will be attended by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. According to the TAC recommendations, only 200 people – including dignitaries, security personnel and administration staff - will be allowed to attend the event. Cultural program evening will be organised in Mysuru Palace from October 17 to 24. Not more than 50 people will be allowed in this event, and the duration should be curtailed to two hours, the TAC recommended.

Recommendations by Technical Advisory Committee:

Dept of Health & Family Welfare, Karnataka issues Technical Advisory Committee recommendations for conducting Dasara 2020 in Mysuru during #COVID19. "Strongly recommended to make Dasara 2020 celebrations virtual for public. So, public is not allowed for the planned activities."





As per TAC recommendation, the events to be held in Mysuru city from October 17 to 26, the police should prevent crowding at strategic locations, and people are advised to wear face masks. The final event at Mysuru palace - JumbaSawari – only 300 people - including dignitaries, security personnel and administration staff - are allowed.

The state government made RT-PCR negative testing report mandatory for all those who are attending the four events. Tests should be conducted after October 14. The government also made wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing mandatory. People with COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to attend the events.

Notably, the Mysore Dasara festival is one of the biggest tourist attractions. It is celebrated during the nine-day Navratri festival. This year, the Dasara festival will be confined to the Mysuru Palace and the Chamundi Hills due to COVID-19 pandemic.