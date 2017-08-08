Mylan launches Avonza for HIV treatment in India

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (IANS) Mylan Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, a subsidiary of Mylan N.V., a leading global pharmaceutical company, has received marketing authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its Avonza antiretroviral (ARV) drug.

Avonza is a fixed-dose combination comprised of Efavirenz, Lamivudine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets. It is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an alternative first-line regimen for people being treated for HIV/AIDS, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Commenting on the launch, Mylan President Rajiv Malik said Avonza will be available to patients at a cost that is lower than that of other current first-line ARVs.

"Mylan is the first to offer this combination in India, making it another example of the innovative spirit that runs throughout our company to adapt our medicines, accelerate access and improve treatment outcomes," he said.

Globally, Mylan supplies life-saving ARVs to nearly 50 per cent of patients being treated for HIV/AIDS in more than 100 developing countries.

According to WHO, in 2015 the total number of people living with HIV in India was estimated to be 2.1 million people. India has the third largest HIV epidemic in the world.

