MyHandloomMyPride: Acting on PM's call, Union Ministers, CMs promote handloom products on social media

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Acting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, several union ministers and chief ministers on Saturday promoted Handloom products on social media on the 7th annual National Handloom Day and urged the citizens to purchase Indian Handloom products and showcase their grandeur.

The Prime Minister, in his July 25 episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', while speaking about 'National Handloom Day', had requested Indian citizens to support local entrepreneurs, artists, craftsmen, weavers.

"Whenever, wherever you purchase a Khadi product, it does benefit our poor weaver brothers and sisters. That is why, in a way, buying Khadi is service to people, service to the country. I urge you my dear brothers and sisters, to make it a point to definitely buy Handloom products being made in rural areas and share it on #MyHandloomMyPride," PM Modi had said.

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, on his Twitter, wrote, "We are a civilisation in which ancient traditional crafts and weaves play a particular role in defining local cultural ethos and sentiments. Weaves form the fabric of nation's unity and vibrant diversity."

The Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, wrote on Twitter, "Odisha is home to one of the richest handloom traditions in India. Each one of Odisha's iconic weaves is a reflection of the state's cultural ethos, the skill of weavers and is a must--have in the wardrobe. #MyHandloomMyPride."

Nitin Gadkari, the current Minister for Road Transport and Highways, also tweeted, "Handloom is more than a product, it is a celebration of our identity, our culture and our heritage. On this National Handloom Day, let us honour the handloom weaving community and pledge to adopt handloom in our daily lives. #MyHandloomMyPride."

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal marked the day with his tweet, which read, "Our Country, our Heritage and our Handlooms: Saluting the weavers and artisans who help preserve India's cultural heritage through handlooms. On this National Handloom Day, let's pledge our support to them by adopting #MyHandloomMyPride in our daily lives."

Dr S Jaishankar, who serves as the current External Affairs Minister, tweeted, "On National Handloom Day, let us promote our products and traditions. We must not only be Vocal for Local but help Local go Global. #MyHandloomMyPride."

Darshana Jardosh, who is currently serving as Union State Minister of Railways and Union State Minister of Textiles, tweeted, "Handlooms create the very essence of India's heritage. We take pride in celebrating #NationalHandloomDay to encourage our artisans. On this day, let's celebrate our handloom legacy and support the clarion call of #Vocal4Local given by Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi. MyHandloomMyPride."

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, tweeted, "On #NationalHandloomDay, we salute the contributions of Weavers & Artisans associated with our vibrant handloom and handicrafts sector. Let us all resolve to support them by buying and wearing their beautiful creations. #MyHandloomMyPride"

The first National Handloom Day was organised by PM Modi in Chennai, in 2015, with the main aim to make people aware of the rich history of Indian handloom. Not only does the day celebrate India's rich handloom heritage but also commemorates 1905's Swadeshi Movement, one of the several movements in India's freedom struggle.

Last year, PM Modi launched several campaigns to help the handloom industry, after the COVID pandemic started disrupting the economy.

Several programmes like the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', 'vocal for local' campaign, and 'Make in India' were launched to solidify the country's positioning in the global textile market. (ANI)