Myanmar signs investment protection agreements with 10 countries

Yangon, Nov 9 (IANS) Myanmar has signed agreements on the promotion and protection of investment with 10 countries including India, aimed at enhancing trust among investors and promoting business operation, authorities said on Friday.

Besides India, the other nine countries are the Philippines, Vietnam, China, Japan, Laos, Thailand, Kuwait, Israel and South Korea, reports Xinhua news agency.

Moreover, the authorities were making negotiations with more countries and regions for signing similar bilateral agreements such as Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Russia and Serbia.

According to the figures from the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA), Myanmar has attracted a total of $5.718 billion foreign direct investment in the last FY 2017-2018.

