Myanmar hands over 22 insurgents to India; Attack on Nation averted?

Myanmar hands over 22 insurgents to India who were from various northeastern groups and were using Myanmar territory to launch attacks on India. They were returned as the Army Chief General M Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met the State Counsellor of Myanmar a day before.

Times Now National Affairs Editor Srinjoy Chowdhury reports; says that these insurgents set up shop across the border in Myanmar and a large number of them were using Burma to enter into India and create trouble. They got hold of weapons, explosives and were all set to enter Nagaland, Manipur & other northeastern states.