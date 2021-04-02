Myanmar Coup: India Condemns Violence, Says 'We Stand For Restoration of Democracy'

New Delhi, April 2: Talking about the military coup in Myanmar and the violence that followed, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday said, "We condemn any use of violence. We believe that the rule of law should prevail. We stand for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. We've urged the release of political prisoners and supported any attempts at resolving the current situation including through efforts of ASEAN."Myanmar Air Strike on Village Near Thai Border, Says KNU.



"We remain engaged on this issue with our international interlocutors and at the UNSC, in an effort to play a balanced and constructive role," said Arindam Bagchi, as reported by news agency ANI. He added, "As far as border crossings are concerned, we are dealing with it as per our laws and humanitarian considerations." Ever since the military crackdown started, several Myanmar refugees crossed the border and entered Mizoram. Myanmar Coup: Manipur Govt Withdraws ‘No Food, Shelter for Myanmar Refugees’ Order After Backlash.



Myanmar's military overthrew the elected government on February 1, arresting civilian leaders, shutting down the internet and cutting off flights. Following which country's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, former President U Win Myint and other influential leaders have also been detained. Parliament and other state institutions have also been taken over by the military.The coup resulted soon after the military, who had refused to accept the results of general election held on November 8 last year, wherein Aung San Suu Kyi's National League of Democracy won majority by winning over 83 per cent of the total seats available, threatened to take action if the Parliament approves of the new government. It had earlier sought Supreme Court's intervention in the same.