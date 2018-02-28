My Walk At The Queer Pride Parade In Guwahati

Lesbians, gays, transmen, old men and women – it was an eclectic mix.

It was a regular Sunday afternoon in Assam’s Guwahati: shops closed, middle-class Assamese homes napping the afternoon away, streets rather empty.

But the mood in Dighalipukhuri, a neighborhood in the city was more upbeat than usual. Colourful balloons, rainbow flags, theatrical masks, and several banners that raised slogans in both Assamese and English lay around a corner close to the park entrance opposite the Assam State Museum. Many were dressed in garish outfits and some just looked confused, chatting about what was going on. I heard someone mutter behind me: ‘I am new to this. Could I just walk along with you?’

Proud of who I am

It was the fifth Queer Pride March in Guwahati where many people came together to celebrate their identities and protest against Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. The Pride was organized by Xukia, an organization in the city working for the rights of the LGBTQ community.

Even during my years in Delhi I made it a point to never miss the Pride, more so because it was an occasion for bumping into friends and breaking into a random dance. With no one willing to tag along with me this time, I decided to go on my own.

I quickly walked towards the ring where all the celebration was taking place and pretended to be comfortable. In a small pick-up truck stood Abhishek Chakraborty, a student of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati, and also one of the organizers of the Pride. Holding a mic, he announced, “The Pride is a celebration of everyone who is asserting their identities and fighting for who they are, and who they want to be. There are a lot of people who cannot walk with us because of the circumstances they live in. We walk, sing and dance today for every one of them.” Passionately, he raised slogans in Assamese: ‘Mur xorir, mur odhikaar; mur jibon, mur odhikaar’ (my body is my possession, my life is my possession).

You will never walk alone

I realized I hadn’t worn anything bright that loudly claimed that I’m part of the Pride. I unzipped my bag pack and pulled out a bright-coloured scarf. I instantly felt more at home.

