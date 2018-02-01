My Solo Travel To Kashmir And A Brush With Kashmiriyat

Tales, travails, trials and tribulations.

Kashmir is one of the few places that can fill you with dread and anticipation at the same time. But on my recent trip I discovered that it’s so much more than just beauty and skirmishes. Kashmir is an experience that grows on you. It’s a state of mind that changes how you think. It’s a beautiful story that you live everyday through your memories. Kashmir, in one word, is Kashmiriyat - the culture, people, their love for all things human. My story of travelling through this picturesque Indian crown was nothing I expected.

Ticket to paradise

When I first started researching Kashmir on Google. I read horror stories of curfews, crackdowns, terrorist attacks, stone pelting at Lal Chowk, locals waging yet another war with the armed forces. It was the last place I wanted to be. Kashmir may be the most beautiful place in this world, but am I willing to die seeing it? Perhaps not.

Subscribe to 101 India.



But the traveler in me wanted to brave it, and I am glad I did. My 45 days of travel through Kashmir helped me experience it up-close. I stayed in the homes of locals and had steaming cups of Kahwa, I was invited for Eid lunches and Kashmiri weddings, I was helped out of a curfew and offered safe-haven when the highways were closed due to stone-pelting. From the rich businessmen of Srinagar to sheep-grazing nomads, all Kashmiris have one thing in common - they are tied by a string called Kashmiriyat.

Kashmiri hospitality

The Taste of Ramzan & Curfew

I was immensely fortunate to be in Kashmir during the month of Ramzan. It was strangely calm and people were just so content. My favorite time of the day was during the Azaan, when the call for prayer would waft through the crisp air and reach my bedroom as a morning wake up alarm. In the evening, they would call me at the time of Iftari and I would dig into their freshly cut fruits and dates like I had been fasting all day. It was such a welcome ritual to sit with the locals and break the fast.

Story Continues