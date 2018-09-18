My Best Friend Was Suicidal, And So Was My Boyfriend

Almost losing them was my first lesson in mental health.

I was in 9th grade when I first noticed. There were five of them. Five bloody red scratch lines on my best friend’s plump and white-as-snow arm. They didn’t seem fresh. She wasn’t trying to hide them either. In between classes she would conveniently disappear, only to come back with a puffy face and bloodshot eyes. I had a fair idea what was up. Her boyfriend had cheated on her again. He had killed her already dwindling self-esteem. Without saying much, I followed her stealthily as she left class and went into the washroom, a maths compass poking out of her pocket. She saw me and broke down. I held her till she could cry no more.

We sat there for a while missing our Maths class, which we both knew would invariably have caused more tears. I took the compass away and asked her to be strong, trying to make her believe he wasn’t worth it. Once she went home, I called her every hour to check if she was doing okay.

To be completely honest, until recently I had always thought that suicide was attempted by weak people. This is was what I told my friend as well when she in tears and said she didn’t see the point of living without him. But now I know better.

According to a 2012 World Health Organisation Report, India was the suicide capital of the world. Image source: sunshineandspoiltmilk.com

It was not a sudden realisation, but one that was a result of many personal interactions with suicide survivors, people seeking therapy for better mental health and various reports and stories that I chanced upon. It was also my own ongoing battle with severe anxiety and thoughts of self-harm post a terrifying panic attack, that I understood my own issues and those around me, much more intimately. Though I have never had suicidal thoughts and couldn’t even begin to compare my suffering to those who do, I can imagine the devastation, the helplessness and the emptiness that a person would have to go through to make the harrowing decision of ending their lives.

I started attracting people with similar issues. And a year ago I met a someone through a friend on a blind date. He had attempted suicide as a teenager. He told me how he was tired of falling sick all the time and spending more time in hospitals than at home, missing out on school and friendships. “I went and sat inside the water tank, knowing that as soon as my mother switched the motor on, I would die. But she sensed something was wrong and came and found me, scolding me for getting into ‘mischief’. I felt this was the universe’s way of telling me to give it another chance and I did,” he said, his voice sounding distant. He sought help and took me to some of these mental health workshops and group sessions. We started dating soon, and it’s been one of the happiest periods of my life.

Another encounter that stayed with me was my meeting with Sanchana Krishnan, a 25-year-old woman who told me about her lasting pursuit of death and her battle with it. Brought up in the United Arab Emirates, Sanchana had always felt restless and went through fluctuating mood swings and sleeplessness.

“There were times when I knew something was off, I just didn’t know what.”

When she opened up to her mother, she didn’t take her seriously. “Don’t worry. There is nothing wrong with you. You have always been a hyper kid,” she said.

