Muzaffarnagar BSP district president, BJP leader held for 'inciting violence' during Bharat Bandh

Kamal Gautam, the BSP district president of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has been arrested for allegedly inciting violence during the pan India protests by Dalit groups on April 2. Dalit groups protest was against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Jatav was also arrested on charges of inciting violence in Bhind during Bharat Bandh protests, earlier a reward of Rs 10,000 was declared for information leading to his arrest. On April 2, the Dalit groups had called for a Bharat Bandh in protest against a recent Supreme Court order which they claimed had diluted the SC/ST Act (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Agitators turned violent at several places which resulted in death of several peoples and destruction of property.