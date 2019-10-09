Mutual trust, friendship between PM Modi, President Xi being extended to all sectors: Chinese Envoy

Enumerating the outcomes of last year's landmark informal summit in Wuhan, the Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said that the mutual trust and friendship between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now being extended to all sectors, localities and peoples of the two countries. Speaking to ANI in the run-up to the second informal summit between the two leaders in Tamil Nadu, the Ambassador said, "Over the past year, after the Wuhan Summit, the two sides have actively implemented the important consensus reached by the two leaders, and we are upgrading and improving the quality of China-India relations, which embarked on the track of sound and stable development. The positive effect of the Wuhan Summit now is constantly unfolding." "The mutual trust and friendship between the two leaders are being now extended to all sectors, localities and peoples of the two countries and translated into tangible achievements," he added. After last year's successful first informal summit, India is gearing up to host the Chinese President who is slated to visit Tamil Nadu for the second informal summit, carrying the "Wuhan Spirit" forward.