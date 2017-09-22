Must-see photos from across the world today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Ekdalia Evergreen Club’s Pandal ahead of Durga Puja in Kolkata on Sept 21, 2017.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj meeting Foreign Minister of Argentina Jorge Faurie at the United Nations in New York.

India v Australia – Second One Day International Match – Kolkata, India – September 21, 2017 – Indian players celebrate their team’s victory.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a cultural procession at the inauguration of Dussehra festivities in Mysuru, Karnataka.

Gigi Hadid wears a creation as part of the Moschino women’s Fall/Winter 2018/19 fashion collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Alice Cooper performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept.21, 2017.

Here are stunning photos of events from across the world today.