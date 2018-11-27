'We must prevent Lashkar-e-Taiba from threatening our people again': US Coordinator for Counterterrorism

Embassy of India in Washington DC hosted a solemn event, 'In Memory of the Victims Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks'. Speaking at the event, US Coordinator for Counterterrorism, Nathan A Sales said, "10 years ago Mumbai fell victim to one of the most horrific terrorist attacks world has ever seen. Tonight we commemorate anniversary of 26/11.We honour those we lost and renew our joint resolve to prevent future atrocities like the one in Mumbai." He expressed the solidarity of US with the people of India, especially Mumbai, by adding, "Today is a solemn reminder that if one country suffers from terrorism we all suffer. Mumbai attack was directed at India but terrorists shed blood of many nations." Remembering the citizens of US, who lost their lives in this attack, Sales said, "Our citizens died together and we must work together to end this scourge of terrorism. We must prevent terrorists who committed this act of barbarism, Lashkar-e-Taiba from ever threatening our people again."